Springtime Storms: Borderline severe weather into the weekend

We’re tracking unsettled weather heading into the weekend. Skies will remain ‘mostly cloudy’ today with the chance for showers and storms INCREASING as the day unfolds. The best chance for thunderstorms will be along/east of US-75 between 4-7pm. We are still NOT under any meaningful type of risk area for today. The severe weather bullseye is Arkansas and Louisiana. Could a couple storms become severe later today? Yes. But the threat for widespread severe weather is very low. The primary threat for borderline severe storms would be high winds. Small hail and locally heavy rain are also possible. The tornado threat for our area is also very low.

Despite the cloud cover and pending rain chances, temperatures will fight back into the lower/middle 70s today. It helps when lows were in the 60s, but it’s pretty impressive what strong south winds can do this time of the year. Keep in mind, our average high temperature is only 59° – we got to 81° yesterday! South winds will easily gust over 30 mph again today.

While the eastern counties face the biggest chance for thunderstorms tonight, the western counties will stay fairly dry…at least at first. Area-wide rain chances will wait until later in the evening, as leftover moisture on the back-side of the storm system moves through overnight. After that, it’s smooth sailing this weekend. Recent computer models suggest any rain activity to be wrapped up tomorrow morning. It’s also worth noting, the movement of the showers and storms will be southwest to northeast. When all is said and done, this storm system will be rather wimpy compared to a couple soakers headed our way next week. Don’t be shocked if you don’t get much rain today/tonight if you live west of US-75.

Sunday is still looking nice, with drier skies and highs in the upper 60s. But clouds will rapidly increase Sunday evening, out ahead of our next weather-maker. If you stay up late on Sunday’s, you might see some rain; showers and storms return as early as Sunday night. That round of rain should be done with by midday Monday – it’s looks fairly widespread though. Dry and mild weather will take hold (once again) on Tuesday before even bigger storm systems head our direction next Wednesday and Thursday. It’s still far too early to tell how much rain you can expect and how severe the storms will be next week. Just know we’ll be fine-tuning the extended forecast in the coming days. Even though things can change, plan on next Wednesday and Thursday to be pretty wet. Stay tuned.

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert