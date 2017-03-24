Topeka police looking to ID suspect in recent Burger King robbery

Related Coverage Armed Robbery at Topeka Burger King

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka police say they are trying to identify a suspect involved in a recent robbery in the city.

Police say surveillance photos show the suspect during an aggravated robbery Thursday night at the Burger King located in the 2800 block of SE California, just down the street from Highland Park High School.

Officers tell KSNT News the suspect was armed and holding up the fast food restaurant at gunpoint during the robbery.

The suspect is described as a man wearing a blue hoodie, gloves, a mask and black pants. They say he was carrying some sort of bag.

No injuries were reported in relation to the robbery.

Topeka police are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at (785)-234-0007.