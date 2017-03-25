Accidental shooting leaves teen, kids injured

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are investigating after an accidental shooting inside a moving van left a teen and two kids injured.

According to Sgt. Nikki Woodrow with WPD, it happened around 9 p.m. Friday in the 1800 block of South Broadway.

Police say an 18-year-old male was playing with a handgun while traveling inside a van when the weapon went off.

The teen shot himself in the hand, an 12-year-old male in the leg, and an 11-year-old male in the hand.

Woodrow says all three were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

At this time, police say a 42-year-old man was driving the van, but do not know how many people were riding inside.

Woodrow says charges against the 18-year-old are pending.