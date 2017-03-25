Getting a short break from the rain

After a rainy start to our Saturday, rain chances will begin to taper off as we go into the evening hours. Cloudy skies will remain across the area tonight. Overnight lows will be cool as they will be dipping down to the lower 40s with because of north winds blowing at about 5-10 mph.

The mostly cloudy skies will stick around through Sunday, but northeast Kansas will be dry. We will be seeing a bit more sunshine by Sunday afternoon, which will help temperatures warm up slightly with highs in the lowers 60s. The cloud cover will move back in Sunday evening as our next chance for some showers is expected late Sunday night- lasting into the early morning hours of Monday.

An active weather pattern is on tap for the new week as another storm system is expected to move in for Wednesday and Thursday- maybe Friday. The good news; however, is that no severe weather is expected. It’s looking more like a rainy event for us here in northeast Kansas. Even with these periodic chances of showers and storms, temperatures will stay mild in the middle to upper 60s.

Stay tuned!

-KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Vanessa Alonso