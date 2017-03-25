Kansas Jayhawks preparing for Elite 8 match up against Oregon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – It’s the Hawks and the Ducks.

The number one seeded Kansas basketball team is preparing to take on Oregon in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Tournament in Kansas City Saturday night.

The Sprint Center was filled with a sea of red and blue during the team’s Sweet Sixteen game on Thursday, March 23. Fans are expecting to see a similar turnout Saturday evening.

KU and Oregon tip off at 7:50 p.m. Central Time at the Sprint Center. The winner of this game will move on to the Final Four in Pheonix next weekend.