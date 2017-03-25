Kansas judge to hear request for consolidated murder hearing

By Published:
Five Topeka men held in connection with a triple homicide over the weekend.

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – A Kansas judge will hear a prosecutor’s bid to have a combined preliminary hearing for four people accused in the Topeka killings of three people.

The Topeka Capital-Journal (http://bit.ly/2n4G3IA ) reports that Shawnee County District Judge Nancy Parrish will hold a hearing Wednesday on District Attorney Mike Kagay’s request.

The four defendants, ages 19 to 34, are charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of the victims, ages 19 to 38. Police found the bodies after being dispatched to a home to check the well-being of the occupants.

Kagay says in court filings that while the charges against the defendants are connected and warrant just a combined preliminary hearing and not one for each of them, he’s not seeking to try the four defendants in a single trial.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s