Kansas judge to hear request for consolidated murder hearing

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – A Kansas judge will hear a prosecutor’s bid to have a combined preliminary hearing for four people accused in the Topeka killings of three people.

The Topeka Capital-Journal (http://bit.ly/2n4G3IA ) reports that Shawnee County District Judge Nancy Parrish will hold a hearing Wednesday on District Attorney Mike Kagay’s request.

The four defendants, ages 19 to 34, are charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of the victims, ages 19 to 38. Police found the bodies after being dispatched to a home to check the well-being of the occupants.

Kagay says in court filings that while the charges against the defendants are connected and warrant just a combined preliminary hearing and not one for each of them, he’s not seeking to try the four defendants in a single trial.

