Rainy and cloudy start to the weekend

Northeast Kansas is waking up to light to moderate rain showers this morning. The rain will continue as we head into the late morning. It should begin to taper off west to east during the early afternoon hours. The mostly cloudy conditions though will stick around and with those north winds 10-15 mph, a cooler day is on tap with highs only climbing into the lower to middle 50s.

Mostly cloudy skies will also stick around Saturday night through the start of Sunday, but northeast Kansas will be dry. A mix of sun and clouds for Sunday afternoon goes along with slightly warmer temperatures with highs in the upper 60s. The cloud cover moves right back in Sunday evening as our next chance for some showers late Sunday night and last into the morning hours of Monday.

Another storm system is expected to move in for Wednesday and Thursday. Even with these periodic chances of showers and storms, temperatures stay mild in the middle to upper 60s expected for the new week ahead.

Stay tuned!

-KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Vanessa Alonso