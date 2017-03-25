Topeka school district receives national award

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Public School District won first place in the National School Board Association Magna Award.

Winners are chosen based on their school board’s best practices and the innovative programs they have implemented to advance student learning.

USD 501 was awarded based on their Tot SPOT program, which involved the repurposing of a van. They made it into a child-friendly, primary-colored, polka-dotted, mobile therapy unit. This kept the van in use as a therapy delivery venue for speech, language, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and early childhood services. Tot SPOT relieves parents, overcoming transportation and attendance issues created by low socioeconomic circumstances.

The winning project was completed by two teachers, Peggy and Wally Fisher, who are married.

The USD 501 speech, language department is serving 449 preschoolers at 78 sites. Tot SPOT is able to deliver services to students as their parents watch and participate in the mobile therapy room. Absenteeism is decreased, and a relationship is fostered between the parent and the professional staff.

This is the third time the district has received the first place award. USD 501 is one of five, first place winners across the nation with districts similar in size.