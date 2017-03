WABAUNSEE, Kan. (KSNT) – There was a fatal car wreck on I-70 Sunday night. It happened in Wabaunsee Co. between Maple Hill and Paxico. It closed off traffic on the highway for several hours.

The call came in before 8:00 p.m.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol there were two cars involved. Two other people were sent to Topeka hospitals.

This is a developing story. We will keep you updated as we learn more.