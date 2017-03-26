One dead in SE Topeka after truck crashes into bridge, catches fire

KSNT Published: Updated:
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – One person is dead after their car crashed into a concrete bridge in southeast Topeka and caught fire Saturday night.

Topeka Police say they responded to calls about the crash just before 11:00 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived to the scene, they found a white pickup truck engulfed in flames at the I-470 overpass at 37th and SE Indiana St.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene. There were no other passengers inside the truck.

Police are still looking into what caused the truck to crash.

 

