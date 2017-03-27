Car wash fundraiser held for Blake

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Friends and neighbors held a car wash for the family of a 2-year-old boy who died from a rare disease earlier this month.

Blake Cazier passed away after bravely fighting a 15-month battle against Leukemia. His funeral took place at the Topeka Bible Church.

After his passing, people are rallying together for Blake’s family to raise money for the Caziers’ in hopes to cover any expenses they may need.

One person KSNT News spoke to says that Blake’s story touched many lives including theirs.

“It’s amazing, I don’t even know what to think of it. It’s just amazing how one soul touched us all in so many ways,” said Mayra Valenzuela.

Blake’s family was very open with his story. It went viral on social media and reached out to people across Kansas and even outside of the United States.

Multiple other fundraisers were held during Blake’s struggle, helping to pay money for his medical expenses.