K-State basketball coach Bruce Weber will return next season

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas State men’s basketball coach Bruce Weber will return to the team next year for the 2017-18 season. K-State officials confirmed to KSNT News that Weber will be back next year following the Wildcats (21-14) record this past season.

This was the team’s first 20+ win season in the last three years. K-State also picked up its first NCAA Tournament win since the 2011-2012 season with a ‘First Four’ victory against Wake Forest before falling to Cincinnati in Sacramento, California during the tournament’s opening weekend.

The story was first reported by the Manhattan Mercury where interim Athletics Director Laird Veatch said, “We took a step forward this year, and we look forward to making another step forward next year.”

The Wildcats finished 6th in the Big 12 standings.