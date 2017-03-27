KSU sees rise in student dishonesty

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Students at K-State are causing some academic trouble.
A nearly 90% increase in honor code violations was observed at the university in the 2015-2016 academic year.
70 acts of dishonest behavior have been reported for the fall 2016 semester. The next yearly breakdown is due out in August.
The K-State honor and integrity office declined a KSNT News request for comment.
Emporia State University also saw an increase during the 2015-2016 year.
Out of 56 cases of academic dishonesty reported in the last fives years, 30 were brought before administrators in the last year.
A media spokeswoman said the jump may be the result of increased faculty reporting, after a stronger push to do so rolled out.