KSU sees rise in student dishonesty

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Students at K-State are causing some academic trouble.

A nearly 90% increase in honor code violations was observed at the university in the 2015-2016 academic year.

70 acts of dishonest behavior have been reported for the fall 2016 semester. The next yearly breakdown is due out in August.

The K-State honor and integrity office declined a KSNT News request for comment.

Emporia State University also saw an increase during the 2015-2016 year.

Out of 56 cases of academic dishonesty reported in the last fives years, 30 were brought before administrators in the last year.

A media spokeswoman said the jump may be the result of increased faculty reporting, after a stronger push to do so rolled out.