Man gets prison for role in Kansas heist with tot in SUV

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A second man who helped rob a Kansas bank before leading police on a chase with a toddler in the getaway car has been sentenced to federal prison.

A judge sentenced 19-year-old Jacob L. Smith on Monday in his hometown of Kansas City, Kansas. Smith pleaded guilty to bank robbery and brandishing a firearm. A co-defendant, 40-year-old Gary Jordan, is serving a related three-decade prison term.

Authorities say the men held up the First National Bank in Stilwell in March of last year, then fled into Missouri with law enforcers in pursuit. Smith was accused of firing shots during the chase and Jordan of trying to carjack another vehicle after the wreck.

The toddler of 27-year-old Danille Morris wasn’t hurt. Morris was sentenced to more than 16 years in prison.

