Memorial services set for Topeka man killed in crash last week

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Memorial services have been scheduled for a 26-year-old Topeka man who was killed in a single vehicle crash on March 21, 2017 near Holton.

According to Brenna-Mathena Funeral Home, Anthony J. “A.J.” Bostick will lie in state Thursday March 30 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. where his family will receive friends, and then on Friday from 9:00 until 11:00 a.m.

A graveside service will take place on Friday at noon at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.

According to his obituary Anthony was born in Topeka and a 2009 graduate of Topeka High School. He attended Allen County Community College, Washburn University and was just accepted by the University of Kansas where he was going to study Aerospace Engineering. He was a boxer with the Golden Gloves in Topeka.

“He loved spending time with his family and especially his daughter, traveling and working on cars.”

Anthony leaves behind a daughter and her mother, a step-mother,six siblings, grandparents, a great grandmother, and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.