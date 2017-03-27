New emojis on the way

KSN TV Published:
In this Feb. 15, 2016 photo, a student demonstrates how emojis are used during a research session on the Kansas State University campus in Olathe, Kan. The Sensory and Consumer Research Center at Kansas State University-Olathe is developing a scientific methodology to measure children's responses to food using face emojis. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

(NBC News) – Good news for lovers of emojis.

Some 137 new ones have been proposed by the Unicode Consortium which oversees the creation of new emojis.

Emojipedia has created some of them in an Apple-like style as an indication of how they might be displayed when released by vendors.

They include a breast-feeding mother, a bearded man, a woman wearing a headscarf, a face vomiting and an exploding head.

The emoji update will be released this summer on June 30.

It’s important to note the emojis may look slightly different on your smartphone depending on what operating system is in use.

