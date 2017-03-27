Police investigate whether man involved in deadly crash was also involved in hit-and-run

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka police said there was an investigation into whether the victim of a deadly crash in Southeast Topeka was involved in a separate hit-and-run moments before.

The victim is 35-year-old Jeremy Gerhardt, who died late Saturday night after an accident near 37th and Indiana St.

Witnesses said Gerhardt’s truck collided with another vehicle before hitting an overpass pillar.

56-year-old Theresa Hooper of Topeka was booked in to the Shawnee County Jail Sunday in connection with that crash. Hooper is accused of leaving the scene of the accident.

In a reported case, five minutes before the initial wreck, a reported hit-and-run incident happened on Southwest Gage Blvd.

Police say they investigated to see if Gerhardt was the driver who crashed into the vehicle Saturday on Southwest Gage Boulevard.

They say that while the vehicle descriptions are similar, police didn’t have enough information to confirm whether Gerhardt was involved and nothing has been confirmed.