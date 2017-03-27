Rain chances return midweek

What we’re tracking:

Clouds decrease tonight

More rain chances in the middle of the week

Cool to mild weather all week

Clouds will decrease tonight as temperatures fall into the lower 40s. More clouds will spread in on Tuesday with highs in the lower 60s. It should be dry through the day on Tuesday before rain returns Tuesday night with lows near 50.

Rounds of showers Wednesday into Wednesday night with highs in the middle 50s on Wednesday, then slightly cooler as the rain wraps up on Thursday with highs in the lower 50s.

Drier weather Friday and part of Saturday before even more rain spreads in Saturday night into Sunday.

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Matt Miller