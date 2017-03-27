Scott City man killed in crash in Finney County

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol said a 60-year-old Scott City man was killed in crash Monday morning. It happened on Highway 83 around 7 a.m.

According to report from the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2005 GMC Yukon, driven by Steven C Kough, was southbound on Highway 83. For an unknown reason, the report said the GMC crossed the center line and struck a semi heading north. Kough was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the semi, 45-year-old Lonnie R. Lucero of Garden City, was transported to a Garden City hospital for his injuries.