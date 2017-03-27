Seasonal weather on tap this week

We’re tracking drier weather after another night filled with rain showers. What’s left of the rain continues to move out, stage east. However, don’t expect much sunshine today – ‘mostly cloudy’ skies continue throughout the afternoon. We’ll keep daytime temperatures in the 50s today. Our average high temperature for this time of the year is now up to 60° – most spots will fall short of that seasonal standard today by a couple degrees.

Tuesday is shaping up to be one of the nicest days of the week. Highs will rebound into the lower 60s, with a little help from ‘mostly sunny’ skies. Enjoy it while we have it because Wednesday and Thursday look wet…again. Clouds will rapidly increase late on Tuesday with showers and storms moving in right behind them. We’ll have a period of about 36 hours with lots of rain, starting during the pre-dawn hours on Wednesday. Most computer models don’t have the storms leaving Northeast Kansas until Thursday afternoon. Everyone wanted the rain and it’s here…in a big way. The extended forecast will need some tweaking in the coming days, but most mid-week storms look non-severe. Locally heavy rain is possible though, with many consecutive hours of rain over the same spots. The timing of the rain might change slightly (there’s still some wiggle room), so keep checking back for updates in the coming days.

Friday will be another dry day (if you’re keeping score – only about two of those this week). Following up the mid-week rain chances, temperatures won’t really have time to recoup. Lows will primarily be in the 40s, with afternoon highs in the 50s throughout this stretch of rainy, springtime weather. Longer range models suggest more rain chances moving in for the weekend, but they look to be far less intense. In fact, it looks like the weekend storm systems actually miss us by a couple states to the south. So, we’ll be on the northern fringes of the rain – we’ll keep the chances between 20-30% for Saturday and Sunday (with the better chances occurring on Sunday). Strap in, it’s springtime in Northeast Kansas! There’s no question we’ve been profoundly dry thus far in 2017. Historically, April, May and June are the wettest months of the year for us – cheers to many more rainy days ahead! Stay tuned.

