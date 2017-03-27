Several interviewed after threat evacuates Missouri school

Related Coverage Student in custody after threat evacuates Missouri school

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities are interviewing several people while investigating threats that have forced the evacuation of a Kansas City-area high school.

The Kansas City Star reports that no weapons have been found. But authorities began evacuating about 1,400 students from Oak Park High School on Monday morning and taking them in buses to another school as a precaution.

Clay County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Jon Bazzano says police have detained four to five students.

One student was tackled during the evacuation when he bolted. Bazzano says the student injured his arm during the process.

Kansas City Police Department bomb and arson investigators have begun methodically searching room to room and searching beneath parked vehicles.

Police referred questions to the sheriff’s department, which didn’t immediately return a phone message from The Associated Press.