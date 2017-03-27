Shawnee Heights School Board says no to drug testing

Tecumseh, Kan. (KSNT) – Students at Shawnee Heights will not be required to take random drug tests throughout the school year.

On Monday night, school board members voted down a proposal that would have created the new policy.

It failed on a three to four vote.

Under the proposal students involved with extra curricular activities and those with parking passes would have been randomly selected throughout the year.

We spoke with one student after the meeting. He said many students and parents were not happy with it and is now relieved that the proposal did not pass.

“I’m happy to be able to go to the school where I know the administration actually would trust me to make good decisions and follow through on those good morals I have instilled in me,” said Shawnee Heights Junior Josh Larson.

The testing would have been done through hair samples.

Students would be tested for marijuana, cocaine and prescription drugs that’s are commonly abused.