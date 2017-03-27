Sixth person charged in triple homicide

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police have arrested another suspect in relation to the triple homicide in North Topeka earlier this month.

Codi Cunningham, 36, of Topeka has been booked into the Shawnee County Jail on two felonies. A court document shows Cunningham is charged with one count of obstructing apprehension and one count of interference with law enforcement. He was charged with aiding Joseph Lowry, who is facing murder charges.

20-year-old Luke Davis, 38-year-old Nicole Fisher and 19-year-old Matthew Leavitt were found dead in North Topeka back in mid March.

Thirty-four-year-old Joseph Krahn has been charged with three counts of first degree murder for all three deaths.

Nineteen-year-old Shane Mays has been charged with two counts of first degree murder for the deaths of Fisher and Leavitt.

Thirty-three-year-old Brian Flowers and 30-year old Joseph Lowry have both been charged with one count of first degree murder for the death of Leavitt. They are both also charged with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault.

Twenty-six-year-old Richard Folsom was initially arrested in connection to the crime, but a press release from Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay did not list him as being charged.

Investigators have been attempting to locate a 2006 Red Pontiac G6 in connection with the murders. Police confirmed a red Pontiac found last Friday in the river is the vehicle they have been looking for.