Survivor of Kansas bar shooting honored with $100K check

By Published:
This Feb. 23, 2017 image from a video provided by The University of Kansas Health System shows Ian Grillot, of Grandview, Mo., during an interview in the University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City, Kan. Grillot was injured Wednesday night, Feb. 22, 2017, when Adam Purinton opened fire at a bar in Olathe, Kan., killing one man and injuring Grillot and one other man. Purinton, 51, of Olathe, appeared by closed-circuit TV Monday, Feb.,27 before a Johnson County District Court judge on charges of first-degree murder and first-degree attempted murder. (The University of Kansas Health System via AP)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – A man wounded while trying to intervene in an apparently racially motivated shooting at a suburban Kansas City bar has received a $100,000 check.

The Kansas City Star reports that Ian Grillot was surprised with the check Saturday at a Houston gala. The India House, which hosted the gala, and three donors teamed to give Grillot the money, to be used toward buying a house.

His mother, Debra Grillot described the evening as “impressive.”

Last month’s shooting in Olathe, Kansas, left Srinivas Kuchibhotla dead and his friend, Alok Madasani, wounded. Both Kuchibhotla and Madasani were natives of India working as engineers for GPS-maker Garmin in Olathe.

Fifty-one-year-old Adam Purinton was arrested hours later in Missouri. He’s charged with murder and attempted murder. Witnesses say Purinton shouted racial slurs.

 

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s