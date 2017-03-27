Student in custody after threat evacuates Missouri school

Published:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities have taken a student into custody while investigating threats that have forced the evacuation of a Kansas City-area high school.

The Kansas City Star reports that Clay County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Jon Bazzano says police tackled the student Monday when he bolted from Oak Park High School during the evacuation. Bazzano says the student injured his arm during the process.

A phone message that The Associated Press left for the sheriff’s office wasn’t immediately returned.

No weapons have been found, but the North Kansas City, Missouri, school was cleared as a precaution. School official said in an email to families that students were being taken in buses to another school “to ensure law enforcement can most effectively assess the situation.” Authorities are going through classrooms.

