Topeka Metro’s improvements have proven to be successful

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Over the past five years, the Topeka Metro Board has been looking at different ways to provide better service to people in the area and how to do it at a lower cost.

Monday afternoon, the board announced the changes they have made have been successful.

They said they’ve significantly reduced overtime for bus drivers and have improved bus stop facilities throughout the system.

“I think the main point is what our management team has done to improve our services within the community. That we’ve listened to our customers. We’ve improved those services. All the while reducing costs which allowed to fund that,” said Topeka Metro Board Chair Elsie Eisenbarth.

Topeka Metro added they have also focused efforts on their bike-share program as well as improving compensation for their employees.