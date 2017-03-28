A soaking rain expected for the middle of the week

What we’re tracking:

Heavy rain arrives overnight

Even more rain chances – Wednesday/Thursday morning

Drier weather by late Thursday/Friday

Several rounds of rainfall ahead of us tonight through Thursday with perhaps the heaviest round hitting between midnight and 6:00am. While we do not expect severe weather, a few storms are possible along with a general moderate to heavy rain with lows in the upper 40s.

By Wednesday, periods of rain through the day will help hold temperatures down into the lower 50s. Northeast winds will increase to 15-25mph, as well.

The rain wraps up on Thursday, but not before a general 1-2″ of rain falls on the area. A few southern locations could pick up slightly higher amounts. We’ll dry out Thursday into Friday, but more rain possible by the second half of the weekend.

– KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller