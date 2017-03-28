ESU’s Kelly Moten recognized at Kansas Statehouse

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Emporia State PG Kelly Moten was named the Division II National Player of the Year after averaging nearly 18 points and five assists per game this past season.

On Tuesday morning, Moten and ESU head coach Jory Collins were welcomed at the Kansas Statehouse by Governor Sam Brownback.

Moten was also a First Team All-American. She is the only player in DII history to have scored 1,900 points, while collecting 600 rebounds, 500 assists, 200 steals, and 100 blocks.

“It means a lot to me,” said Moten. “It’s an honor to be able to receive these awards. I couldn’t have done it without the help of my teammates, the coaching staff, family and friends. It’s something that I didn’t expect at all until the started announcing things like this and I still can’t believe it. I couldn’t have wished for a better opportunity or a better place to play at. I really want to go play professionally somewhere; WNBA, Euro League, overseas, it doesn’t matter to me. Any place that wants me to come play for them, I want to go.”