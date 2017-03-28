Farmers anxiously await rain amid drought

SILVER LAKE, Kan. (KSNT) – The rain is bringing some much needed relief for farmers who have suffered through a dry season. Irrigation systems cost money to operate and the rain cuts those costs quite a bit.

Farmers income and the value of farmland has also dropped significantly over the past couple of years and conservation is crucial.

“We’re wanting to start planting here, you know, the first of April,” says Shannon Hook, a soybean and corn farmer in Silver Lake. “Without moisture, we weren’t even going to plant. And so this is a Godsend to me.

Farmers out in western Kansas were hit even harder with wildfires that have scorched over 700,000 acres.