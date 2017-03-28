Kansas dietician breaks down new food labels

Related Coverage Getting into a healthy lifestyle

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) We see them on most of our favorite food items, but do we really understand what nutrition labels really mean?

Topeka Resident Sara Wilder says for herself there’s so many things that she has to check.

“I have to check the sugar, fat, calories, everything. protein…protein is huge.

Wilder says she thinks food labels could definitely improve.

One of the most confusing parts of the food label, is the sample size and the amount of servings.

Mary Beth Haney, a registered dietitian for St. Francis Health in Topeka says a lot of people will assume that they see the serving size and the calories and they think that’s the whole container. and it’s not.

“That container may have two servings, it may have eight, and so you’ve got to do the math and I think some Americans don’t take the time to read that label. That new label is going to be up front and tell you this is how much is in it if it’s commonly consumed in one setting.”

Mary Beth says the new serving size will be much more prominent and straight forward.

In addition to the serving size, other key things you should be looking at are calories, sugars, and fats. How the labels depict fat is another change you can expect.

“Science has shown it’s more the type of fat in your diet that is more important than just fat in general.”

The lower the saturated and trans fats you consume the better. These new approved requirements are expected to roll out this year with a manufacturer deadline of July 28, 2018.