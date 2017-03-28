Officials in Lyon County looking for stabbing suspect

OLPE, Kan. (KSNT) – Authorities with the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a suspect who they say cut someone with a knife early Tuesday morning in Olpe, south of Emporia.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office says around 5:30 a.m. a resident in the 200 block of E. K99 discovered a person inside his garage and confronted the suspect.

Officials say the suspect was armed with a knife and the victim was cut on the hand.

The suspect fled the scene in a mid sized dark colored pickup with the tailgate down.

The sheriff’s office has described the suspect as a white male in his mid-to-late twenties around 5 foot 9 inches to 5 foot 11 inches tall.

Officials say the suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information are asked to call the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office at (620) 341-3205 or 911 as soon as possible.