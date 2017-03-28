Salina zoo’s baby giraffe has a new name

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – Officials at the Rolling Hills Zoo in Salina Tuesday announced the zoo’s new baby giraffe now has a name.

JoJo, born last November, is the first giraffe born at the zoo. JoJo weighed in at 117 lbs. at birth and was six feet tall.

The giraffe’s name was chosen in a contest that were submitted by schools and home schooled children in Saline County. The names included Bubbles, JoJo, Elliott, Gizmo, Curry, Zeke, Louie, Zeus, Pikachu, Jordan, Bambi, and Bellus Stella (Latin for “beautiful to the stars”).

Zoo officials said nearly 5,400 visitors voted for the baby giraffe’s new name. The name JoJo got 729 votes, with Bubbles, Pikachu and Gizmo and Elliott rounding out the top five names.