Seaman schools getting more pre-K opportunities

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The Seaman School District approved two phases of adding pre-K opportunities for dozens of parents in the community.

Phase one includes more opportunities for preschool students to be taught at Northern Hills Elementary.

Phase 2 is to remodel Mathes Learning Center into Mathes Early Learning Center for the 2018 – 2019 school year.

Board members argue the money used would take away money from K through 12 schools. However, Director of Elementary Education with the district, Annie Diederich, said that’s not the case.

“One of the state outcomes is kindergarten readiness. So that is where the state wants our focus to be. And so, we really want to invest in our young learners so that way, then, hopefully, K-12 will benefit from that.”

Board members, teachers and people in the community plan to get together in April to talk about fees, transportation and getting everything ready for the 2017 – 2018 school year.