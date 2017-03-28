Three arrested after multi-vehicle chase, crash in northwest Kansas

KANORADO, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Highway Patrol reports that three people have been arrested after a chase and crash Tuesday.

Technical Trooper Tod Hileman said that troopers spotted two stolen vehicles, a blue 2002 Chevrolet Yukon and red 2001 GMC Sierra, in an eastbound rest area on I-70 approximately seven miles from the Colorado border in Sherman County.

According to Trooper Hileman, one of the suspects involved with the theft of the vehicles was described as possibly being “armed and dangerous.”

Troopers, along with Sherman County Deputies, arrived to shut down the rest area but both vehicles took off driving east on I-70. The suspects then drove north to Old Highway 24 and headed west toward Kanorado. During the chase, the driver of the Yukon started driving head-on into oncoming traffic and running vehicles off the road.

Fearing for the safety of other motorists, troopers decided to force the Yukon off the road. When the Yukon lost control it struck the Sierra and both vehicles crashed in the ditch. The man driving the Yukon, 39-year-old Kevin Mauldin of Colorado, fled on foot into a pasture where he was captured and taken into custody without further incident. He remains at the Sherman County Jail.

The two women in the Sierra were immediately taken into custody. One woman, 30-year-old Melissa Blumenshine of Colorado was flown to a Denver hospital. The other woman, 32-year-old Lacy Fischer, also of Colorado was treated and released from the Goodland Regional Medical Center, then transported to the Sherman County Jail where she remains.