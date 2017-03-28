Topeka Zoo educator selected by National Geographic to study in Galapagos Islands

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The City of Topeka announced on Tuesday that Topeka Zoo Educator Rachael Rost has been selected by National Geographic and Lindblad Expeditions as a 2017 Grosvenor Teacher Fellow.

The city says as part of the fellowship, Rost will be going on a 10-day expedition to the Galapagos Islands in September.

Topeka Zoo Director Brendan Wiley says just about anyone who has participated in an education program or camp at the Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center has had the good fortune of meeting Rost.

“Rachael is engaging and inspiring, it was no surprise to us that she was 1 of 35 educators from across the nation selected for this professional development opportunity.”

Wiley says they couldn’t be more proud of Rachael.

he 2017 Grosvenor Teacher Fellows are:

Ali Farlow-Troy, Toronto, Ontario

Anita Graffius, Oakland, California

Anne Lewis, Pierre, South Dakota

Breigh Rhodes, Zachary, Louisiana

Bryan Johnson, Tacoma, Washington

Brynn Johnson, New Orleans, Louisiana

Caitlin MacLeod-Bluver, Boston, Massachusetts

Claire Trainer, Chicago, Illinois

Elisabeth Gambino, Baltimore, Maryland

Emilia Odife, Miami, Florida

Ian Devlin, Las Vegas, Nevada

Jackie Grannis-Phoenix, Camden, Maine

Jennifer Burgin, Arlington, Virginia

Jenny Bolch, Boulder, Colorado

Kacy Lebby, Seattle, Washington

Kavita Gupta, Cupertino, California

Kelly McCarthy, Coal Township, Pennsylvania

Kelly Meade, Long Beach, California

Kimberly Young, Weston, Massachusetts

Kristi Neuroth, Brentwood, Tennessee

Kyle Tredinnick, Omaha, Nebraska

Layne Zimmers, Springfield, Illinois

Leon Tynes, New Haven, Connecticut

Margaret (Peg) Keiner, Chicago, Illinois

Mike Johnston, Winnipeg, Manitoba

Mircea (Mitch) Arsenie, Chicago, Illinois

Monica Nuñez, Santa Teresa, New Mexico

Priscilla Zenn, Allen Park, Michigan

Rachael Rost, Topeka, Kansas

Shiona Drummer, Macon, Georgia

Sarah Harris, Portland, Connecticut

Susan Koch, Montpelier, Vermont

Tanya Sulikowski, Hillsborough, New Jersey

Wendi Pillars, Siler City, North Carolina

Zach Creech, Greensboro, North Carolina