Topeka Zoo educator selected by National Geographic to study in Galapagos Islands

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The City of Topeka announced on Tuesday that Topeka Zoo Educator Rachael Rost has been selected by National Geographic and Lindblad Expeditions as a 2017 Grosvenor Teacher Fellow.
The city says as part of the fellowship, Rost will be going on a 10-day expedition to the Galapagos Islands in September.
Topeka Zoo Director Brendan Wiley says just about anyone who has participated in an education program or camp at the Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center has had the good fortune of meeting Rost.
“Rachael is engaging and inspiring, it was no surprise to us that she was 1 of 35 educators from across the nation selected for this professional development opportunity.”
Wiley says they couldn’t be more proud of Rachael.
he 2017 Grosvenor Teacher Fellows are:
- Ali Farlow-Troy, Toronto, Ontario
- Anita Graffius, Oakland, California
- Anne Lewis, Pierre, South Dakota
- Breigh Rhodes, Zachary, Louisiana
- Bryan Johnson, Tacoma, Washington
- Brynn Johnson, New Orleans, Louisiana
- Caitlin MacLeod-Bluver, Boston, Massachusetts
- Claire Trainer, Chicago, Illinois
- Elisabeth Gambino, Baltimore, Maryland
- Emilia Odife, Miami, Florida
- Ian Devlin, Las Vegas, Nevada
- Jackie Grannis-Phoenix, Camden, Maine
- Jennifer Burgin, Arlington, Virginia
- Jenny Bolch, Boulder, Colorado
- Kacy Lebby, Seattle, Washington
- Kavita Gupta, Cupertino, California
- Kelly McCarthy, Coal Township, Pennsylvania
- Kelly Meade, Long Beach, California
- Kimberly Young, Weston, Massachusetts
- Kristi Neuroth, Brentwood, Tennessee
- Kyle Tredinnick, Omaha, Nebraska
- Layne Zimmers, Springfield, Illinois
- Leon Tynes, New Haven, Connecticut
- Margaret (Peg) Keiner, Chicago, Illinois
- Mike Johnston, Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Mircea (Mitch) Arsenie, Chicago, Illinois
- Monica Nuñez, Santa Teresa, New Mexico
- Priscilla Zenn, Allen Park, Michigan
- Rachael Rost, Topeka, Kansas
- Shiona Drummer, Macon, Georgia
- Sarah Harris, Portland, Connecticut
- Susan Koch, Montpelier, Vermont
- Tanya Sulikowski, Hillsborough, New Jersey
- Wendi Pillars, Siler City, North Carolina
- Zach Creech, Greensboro, North Carolina