Tranquil weather before the biggest storm of the year

We’re tracking a rain-free day with a ‘mix of sun and clouds’ overhead. Our average high temperature this time of the year is rising – seemingly by the day. It’s now up to 61°. Highs today will match that seasonal standard and hangout in the lower 60s. Don’t be fooled by the nice weather today, because the clouds will be on the rapid increase once again – out ahead of significant rains starting as early as tonight.

Here in Northeast Kansas, expect 1-2 inches of rain over a 36-hour period – starting during the pre-dawn hours of Wednesday. Yes, you read that correctly. And believe it or not, locally higher amounts are expected. We’re talking about 3 inches of rain in some spots right here in E. Kansas! There’s no doubt about it, we’re in for our first ‘spring soaker’ of the season. This is exactly why there’s no need to panic about how dry it’s been. Not only are April, May and June our wettest months of the year – but we can pick-up moisture very, very quickly. Wednesday and Thursday are prime examples of just that. Widespread severe weather is NOT expected. Outside of localized flooding due to the sheer amount of rain we’ll receive, the only other borderline severe weather threat looks to be hail. Outside of a small hail threat, just plan on a soaking rain through midday Thursday.

Friday will be our next dry day this week and the sun-filled skies will again be short-lived. Showers and storms will roll back into our neck of the woods by Saturday afternoon/evening. And we’ll keep them around on Sunday too. In fact, Sunday looks wetter than Saturday with rain chances most of the day (whereas the first half of Saturday will be completely dry). Longer range computer models argue for drier skies to start the first week of April…next week. Until then, pack the rain gear and have an umbrella (or two) handy. It’s also worth mentioning that despite all of the clouds and rain chances, temperatures will be seasonal throughout this stretch of active weather. Expect highs in the 50s and 60s this week, while lows hover in the 40s. And, as always, changes to the extended forecast will happen – so stick around as we nail down the forecast on a day-by-day basis. Stay tuned.

You're already in the right place for the latest weather information across Northeast Kansas.

Have a great day!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert