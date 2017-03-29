2 killed in crash on I-70 in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – Authorities say two men were killed in a crash Tuesday evening along Interstate 70 in Kansas City, Kansas.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says a 2004 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by 30-year-old Tyrone A Jennings Jr., of Kansas City, Kansas, was eastbound on I-70 around 9:54 p.m. when a 2005 Lincoln Navigator driven by 34-year-old Troy Elliott Reliford, of Lees Sumitt, Missouri, was traveling westbound the wrong way and struck the Dodge head on.

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene. KHP says both men were not wearing seat belts.

The Kansas Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the cause of the crash. There was no information on why Reliford was traveling in the wrong direction.

#KCTRAFFIC > 1:30AM TODAY, EB I-70 @ 18th St & NB 18th St to EB I-70 ramp NOW OPEN to traffic! Incident cleared; hwy returned to normal ops. https://t.co/3ZTYUgjIMh — TopekaMetroKDOT (@TopekaMetroKDOT) March 29, 2017

#KCTRAFFIC>10:30PM TONITE, EB I-70 @ 18th St CLOSED due to fatality crash @ I-670 area. NB 18th St to EB I-70 ramp closed. Est Reopen 3+ hrs pic.twitter.com/j6fxDgTJZ3 — TopekaMetroKDOT (@TopekaMetroKDOT) March 29, 2017