2 killed in crash on I-70 in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – Authorities say two men were killed in a crash Tuesday evening along Interstate 70 in Kansas City, Kansas.
The Kansas Highway Patrol says a 2004 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by 30-year-old Tyrone A Jennings Jr., of Kansas City, Kansas, was eastbound on I-70 around 9:54 p.m. when a 2005 Lincoln Navigator driven by 34-year-old Troy Elliott Reliford, of Lees Sumitt, Missouri, was traveling westbound the wrong way and struck the Dodge head on.
Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene. KHP says both men were not wearing seat belts.
The Kansas Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the cause of the crash. There was no information on why Reliford was traveling in the wrong direction.