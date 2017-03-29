4.4 magnitude quake recorded in northern Oklahoma

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The United States Geological Survey reported a 4.4 magnitude earthquake Wednesday morning around 10:37 a.m.

The earthquake was centered about 6 miles east of Medford, Oklahoma. Medford is located just south of the Kansas line in Grant County.

Grant County emergency management director Brandon Fetters says the temblor struck in an isolated area and there are no reports of injuries or damage.

Thousands of earthquakes have been recorded in Oklahoma in recent years, and many have been linked to the underground injection of wastewater from oil and natural gas operations.

Regulators have directed oil and natural gas producers to close some disposal wells or reduce the volume of fluids they inject.