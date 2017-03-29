DA requests joint hearing for triple murder suspects

TOPEKA, Kan (KSNT) – Four Topeka men accused of first degree murder could have a joint preliminary hearing. Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay requested that the preliminary hearings for Brian Flowers, Joseph Krahn, Joseph Lowry and Shane Mays be combined. The four men, charged in connection with a triple homicide in North Topeka earlier this month, appeared before a judge in Shawnee County Court Wednesday morning.

“We have the option of going to four different criminal divisions, subpoenaing the same witnesses, the same officers, putting the victim’s families through this process four different times or we could simply do it in one day,” said Kagay.

The defense attorneys for Flowers, Krahn and Lowry argue that they haven’t seen enough evidence from the district attorney to decide whether the move would be detrimental to their case.

“At this point we can’t meaningfully exert those arguments because we haven’t had the opportunity to analyze and review the discoveries,” said Brian Flowers’ attorney Maban Wright during the hearing.

Mays’ attorney Kathleen Ambrosio said she didn’t think a joint hearing would be fair for Mays, who she claimed is an innocent victim.

“My client should not have to defend his life with people that perpetrated violence on him sitting next to him in the courtroom,” said Ambrosio.

The judge delayed her ruling until May 5.