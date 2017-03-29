Everything you need to know about the soaking rain

We’re tracking our first ‘soaker’ of the season. Heavy rain continues to fall across Northeast Kansas today. Generally, 1-2 inches of rain is expected by midday Thursday. Heavier pockets have already been moving through – some of the western and southernmost counties will pick-up closer to 3 inches before all is said and done. This is a significant rain event, especially considering how dry we’ve been thus far in 2017. Northeast Kansas averages roughly 40 inches of liquid (rain and melted snow) every year. We’re headed into April with only 3.34 inches. That’s a pace of less than 13.5 inches of liquid for the entire year! What’s even more astounding is that nearly 2 of those inches have fallen since last Friday!

It’s all about context – it always is. Historically, April, May and June are the three wettest months of the year, while January and February are usually two of the driest months of the year. A lot of people have panicked recently (and rightfully so) with concerns about another widespread drought. The reality is, we’re coming out of our dry season and heading into our wet season. If we have 12 day stretches without any rain in May (like we did over the last two weeks) then we’ll be having a completely different conversation. But, until then – we’ll soak up as much rain as Mother Nature throws our way. It’s also worth mentioning that the longer range computer models argue for a consistently active weather pattern. That means rain chances every couple days for the next few weeks…at least. And as many of you know, we can gain a lot of rain really quickly! *inserts forecast since last Friday here*

In terms of temperatures, there’s no surprise that we’re seasonably cool. Don’t expect temps much warmer than the 40s and 50s through Friday. Speaking of – the rain will completely end around lunchtime on Thursday. Drier skies will prevail for the second half of Thursday and ALL DAY on Friday. This give us a solid 36 hours to clear things out too. That’s why we’ll see ‘mostly sunny’ skies on Friday too with a high temperature approaching 60°. The mini stretch of dry weather will last through the first half of Saturday before another round of showers and storms move in on Saturday afternoon/evening. Sunday looks like a wash-out with rain chances most of the day. It’s still far out, but computer models argue for an additional 0.5-1.0 inch of rain by Sunday night. Calmer weather is still expected to start the first week of April, but strap yourselves in – the springtime roller coaster is just beginning! Stay tuned.

Have a great day!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert