Flooding causes some roads to close in Lyon County

LYON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Rain moving through northeast Kansas Wednesday morning has caused multiple roads and highways to close in Lyon County.

Lyon County has received at least 2.5” of rain with more on the way.

The following roads have been closed due to flooding.

K-99 and Road 150

Road 140 and H

Road 155 just west of K-99

Road 160 and G

Road 160 and J

Road 170 between F and G

Road F low-water bridge near Turnpike overpass

Road G just south of US 50

Motorists are asked to use caution and not attempt to drive through flooded roadways.