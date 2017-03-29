Gary Woodland, pregnant wife cope with loss of 1 twin

By and Published: Updated:
Gary Woodland watches a putt on the second hole during the final round of the Memorial golf tournament, Sunday, June 5, 2016, in Dublin, Ohio. (AP File Photo/Darron Cummings)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Topeka native Gary Woodland says he withdrew from the Dell Technologies Match Play because his wife had complications with her pregnancy that resulted in the loss of one of their twins.

Woodland had won his opening match last week before he withdrew for what was described as a personal family matter. He said Wednesday on Twitter that he and his wife, Gabby, are coping with the loss of one of their twins. He says doctors will be closely monitoring the health of his wife and the surviving twin for the remainder of her pregnancy.

Woodland, who is No. 35 in the world, says at this point he still plans to play the Masters next week.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s