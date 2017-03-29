Jackson County officials looking for missing Holton woman

HOLTON, Kan. (KSNT) – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for a missing woman from Holton.

Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse says Briana Danae Slayton, 28, was last see in the Holton area around 3:30 Tuesday afternoon.

She is described has having brown eyes, brown hair, weighs 120 lbs and stands 5’4.”

Sheriff Morse says she has been consuming alcohol and has suicidal tendencies.

Officials say she possibly is in possession of a tent and has known contacts in the Jackson County, Potawatomi Reservation, Shawnee County and Lawrence area.