Woman arrested after leading officers on chase in stolen fire rescue vehicle

By Published: Updated:
(KSNT Photo/Jared Thompson)

DOVER, Kan. (KSNT) – A woman is in custody following a chase Wednesday morning through Shawnee and Wabaunsee County.

Topeka police say the man stole a car in Kansas City and came to Shawnee County. The stolen vehicle had a small fire and she pulled over. around I-70 and Wanamaker.  Officials say when fire rescue officials came to help she stole their vehicle and left where a chase began.  The chase led authorities along K-4 Highway in southwest Shawnee County and into Wabaunsee County.

Authorities chased the female suspect through the county along K-4 where she ran into part of the Sommerset Hall Cafe in Dover and was taken into custody about a mile down the road.

The suspect has not been identified at this time.

KSNT News will continue to update and have more information tonight on KSNT News and on KSNT.com

