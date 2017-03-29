Woman arrested after leading officers on chase in stolen fire rescue vehicle

DOVER, Kan. (KSNT) – A woman is in custody following a chase Wednesday morning through Shawnee and Wabaunsee County.

Topeka police say the man stole a car in Kansas City and came to Shawnee County. The stolen vehicle had a small fire and she pulled over. around I-70 and Wanamaker. Officials say when fire rescue officials came to help she stole their vehicle and left where a chase began. The chase led authorities along K-4 Highway in southwest Shawnee County and into Wabaunsee County.

Authorities chased the female suspect through the county along K-4 where she ran into part of the Sommerset Hall Cafe in Dover and was taken into custody about a mile down the road.

The suspect has not been identified at this time.

Man stole car from KC and came to Shawnee Co. Car had small fire and he pulled over. Fire rescue came & he stole the fire rescue car & left pic.twitter.com/uFm4mQUnML — Jared Thompson (@JaredTKSNT) March 29, 2017

Police were on their pursuit shortly after. The man who stole the fire rescue car ran into a part of this building while fleeing from police pic.twitter.com/V04Ej2QWZu — Jared Thompson (@JaredTKSNT) March 29, 2017

Police have the man in custody & questioning him. The accident was @ Sommerset Hall Cafe in Dover KS. A mile down the road the chase ended. — Jared Thompson (@JaredTKSNT) March 29, 2017

Been out of cellphone signal getting the car chase on K-4 near the Shawnee County & Wabaunsee County line. More in coming in the next tweet — Jared Thompson (@JaredTKSNT) March 29, 2017