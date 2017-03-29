Woman arrested after leading officers on chase in stolen fire rescue vehicle

DOVER, Kan. (KSNT) – A woman is in custody following a chase Wednesday morning through Shawnee and Wabaunsee County.
Topeka police say the man stole a car in Kansas City and came to Shawnee County. The stolen vehicle had a small fire and she pulled over. around I-70 and Wanamaker. Officials say when fire rescue officials came to help she stole their vehicle and left where a chase began. The chase led authorities along K-4 Highway in southwest Shawnee County and into Wabaunsee County.
Authorities chased the female suspect through the county along K-4 where she ran into part of the Sommerset Hall Cafe in Dover and was taken into custody about a mile down the road.
The suspect has not been identified at this time.
