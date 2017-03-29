Kansas lawmakers accelerate work on new amusement park rules

By Published:
In this July 9, 2014 file photo, riders are propelled by jets of water as they go over a hump while riding a water slide called "Verruckt" at Schlitterbahn Waterpark in Kansas City, Kan. A 12-year-old boy died Sunday, Aug. 7, 2016, on the Kansas water slide that is billed as the world's largest, according to officials. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas legislators are accelerating work on stricter regulations for amusement park rides following the death last summer of a lawmaker’s 10-year-old son on a giant waterslide.

The House Federal and State Affairs Committee approved a bill Wednesday that would require owners of permanent amusement rides to have them inspected annually by a professional engineer. Ride operators and patrons would be required to report serious injuries to the state.

The committee’s voice vote sends the bill to the House for debate on a track possibly allowing both chambers to approve it next week.

The state’s requirement for parks to self-inspect rides annually came under scrutiny after Rep. Scott Schwab’s 10-year-old son, Caleb, was killed on Schlitterbahn Waterpark’s Verruckt waterslide in Kansas City, Kansas. It was billed as the world’s tallest.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s