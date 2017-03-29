Missouri police officer injured in confrontation

By Published:

NDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) — A suburban Kansas City police office is hospitalized after being injured in a confrontation after short car chase.

Independence Police Chief Brad Halsey told The Kansas City Star the officer was in surgery Wednesday afternoon after being injured.

Police had not released details about the officer’s injuries or what led to them. A police spokesman did not return calls or emails from The Associated Press.

Kansas City-area media reported the office was either shot or hit by a car in Independence Wednesday morning and suspects were taken into custody.

The confrontation apparently began with a car chase but details beyond that were not immediately released.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s