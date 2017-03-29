Seaman girls basketball coach Steve Alexander retires

TOPEKA (KSNT) – On Wednesday, Seaman girls basketball head coach Steve Alexander announced his retirement after 24 years with the Lady Vikings.

This past season, Alexander led Seaman to a (14-8) record. The Lady Vikes were one win away from reaching the Class 5A state tournament. They lost to KC Schlagle in the sub-state championship game.

In a phone interview with KSNT News, Alexander explained how difficult the decision was, but felt like this was the perfect time to retire.

“Always when you have a successful season you’re thinking ‘wow, maybe not’,” said Alexander. “But after the season is over you have to let it marinate for a little while. I still love coaching and I still love the teaching aspects in practice. I wouldn’t totally rule out that I’m not going to coach again soon but I don’t think I’ll be a head coach ever again. I just felt like it was time to step away from some of that stuff and see what else is out there.”