Traffic causing delays on I-70

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Emergency workers say a crash on I-70 is causing major delays on westbound traffic.

Only one lane is open from MacVicar to Farlawn Road, where the crash happened.

The southbound Highway 75 to westbound I-70 ramp is closed.

