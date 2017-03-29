Traffic causing delays on I-70

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Emergency workers say a crash on I-70 is causing major delays on westbound traffic.
Only one lane is open from MacVicar to Farlawn Road, where the crash happened.
The southbound Highway 75 to westbound I-70 ramp is closed.
