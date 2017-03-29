Woman accused of embezzling $5M from Kansas credit union

KSNW-TV Published:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A southeast Kansas woman is accused in an 81-count federal indictment of embezzling more than $5 million from a now-defunct credit union.

The indictment returned Tuesday against 64-year-old Nita Rae Nirschl of Parsons includes 22 embezzlement counts and 37 counts of money laundering.

The indictment alleges the crimes took place while Nirschl worked for the Parsons Pittsburg Credit Union based in Parsons.

Federal prosecutors say that after an audit that found the credit union was insolvent, it was placed in conservatorship and ultimately liquidated in March 2014. The audit allegedly revealed that from 2010 to December 2014, Nirschl embezzled more than $5 million and deposited the money into her personal accounts.

Online court records don’t show whether Nirschl has an attorney.

