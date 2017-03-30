2 charged in Missouri holdup that led to officer shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Prosecutors have accused two men of robbing a suburban Kansas City home where police say a responding officer was shot and wounded.

Jackson County prosecutors on Thursday charged 28-year-old Joseph Wyatt and 27-year-old Ronar Santiago-Torres with robbery, armed criminal action, burglary and kidnapping.

Court documents allege the men forced their way into an Independence man’s home and held him at gunpoint before assaulting and robbing him. While trying to escape officers who responded, the suspects drove the victim’s car through the closed garage door.

Police have said the suspects exchanged gunfire with police, wounding 42-year-old officer Thomas Wagstaff.

Wagstaff, a 15-year veteran of the Independence police force, remained hospitalized Thursday.

Prosecutors have not filed charges related to the shooting.

Online court records don’t show whether Wyatt or Santiago-Torres have attorneys.